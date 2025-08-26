Dubai Nears 4 Million Residents After Record Population Growth in 2025

Dubai’s population is on the brink of crossing four million, after surging by more than 134,000 people since the start of the year, according to new figures from the Dubai Statistics Centre.

In a report on Gulf News, as of Aug. 25, the population stood at 3,999,247 — up 3.5 percent from January. The growth translates to about 567 new residents each day, pushing the city to its fastest population increase on record.

Just a year ago, Dubai counted 3.79 million people, meaning the emirate has gained more than 200,000 residents in 12 months. Emirati citizens also saw growth of 2.5 percent in 2024, reaching nearly 300,000 — the highest on record.

Immigration surge fuels growth

Much of the momentum has come since the pandemic, when Dubai’s open-door policy and reputation as a safe haven drew expatriates from Britain, India, Russia, Southeast Asia and Africa. Analysts estimate more than 30,000 Britons relocated to Dubai annually over the past three years, while waves of Russians and Ukrainians followed Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

A Henley & Partners wealth report this year found the number of millionaires in Dubai has doubled over the past decade, cementing its status as one of the world’s fastest-growing hubs for wealth.

Changing cityscape

The city’s transformation is evident in its infrastructure. Public transport journeys more than doubled since 2010, topping 747 million last year. Entire districts have risen from the desert alongside mega-projects such as the Dubai Canal, Museum of the Future, and the expanding Metro network.

Tourism and hospitality are also booming. International arrivals hit 7.15 million in the first four months of 2025, up 7 percent year-on-year, while hotel occupancy reached a record 83.5 percent. Dubai Mall alone now welcomes over 80 million visitors annually, surpassing New York City.

Looking ahead

Officials project Dubai’s population will approach six million by 2040 under a master plan emphasizing sustainability and accessibility. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has described the blueprint as a “20-minute city,” designed so residents can meet most of their daily needs within a short distance.