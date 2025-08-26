Dubai completes three heritage tourist trails in Deira

Dubai Municipality has completed three heritage tourist trail projects in Deira, linking traditional markets and historic landmarks as part of a Dh9.5 million initiative to boost cultural tourism.

The nearly 2-kilometre trails include the Gold Souq Trail, Al Ahmadiya School Heritage Axis, and the Spice Souq Axis, spanning 25,800 square metres and connecting seven traditional markets: Herbs Market, Spice Souq, Utensils Souq, Perfume Markets, Carpets Market, Textiles Souq, and Household Market.

The project involved renovating historical architecture, improving public spaces, and upgrading amenities. More than 500 shops are expected to benefit from increased tourism and better access, while preserving Deira’s cultural and architectural identity.

Key landmarks along the routes include Al Ahmadiya School, Heritage House, and Bin Naeem Mosque. Enhancements include fabric shading, a canopy behind Bin Naeem Mosque, upgraded lighting for shop façades, 38 new signboards, and 154 floor markings across 770 square metres of pavement.

Dubai Municipality said authentic materials such as sarooj (lime-based plaster) were used to maintain architectural harmony.

Bader Anwahi, CEO of the Public Facilities Agency, said Deira’s traditional markets are “an inseparable part of Dubai’s cultural and historical identity,” adding that the trails aim to enrich visitor experiences, promote economic growth, and support traders.

The project aligns with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, which envisions making the city one of the best places to live globally.