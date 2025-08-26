Abu Dhabi Court Orders Firm to Pay Employee Dh1.54 Million in Salary Dispute

The Abu Dhabi Court of Cassation has ruled in favor of an employee, ordering his company to pay more than Dh1.54 million in unpaid salaries and allowances after rejecting the employer’s final appeal.

The case began when the employee filed a lawsuit seeking Dh1,595,000 in salaries and Dh130,000 in annual leave allowances. He said his three-year contract, signed on Dec. 26, 2022, guaranteed a basic salary of Dh55,000 plus Dh20,000 in allowances, for a total monthly pay of Dh75,000.

The company denied the claim, alleging the contract was forged and that the actual salary was Dh54,000. It asked the court to dismiss the case.

First rulings

A financial expert appointed by the Court of First Instance confirmed the employee was owed payments. In April, the court ordered the company to pay Dh1,412,537 in unpaid salaries and Dh130,000 in leave allowances, totaling Dh1,542,537.

The ruling was upheld by the Court of Appeal in June after the employer challenged it.

Cassation Court decision

The company then elevated the case to the Court of Cassation, arguing the expert’s report was invalid, the salary was lower than claimed, the contract was forged, and that its expired trade licence ended the employment relationship.

The Cassation Court dismissed each argument, ruling that the expert followed proper procedures, the contract clearly stated the salary as Dh75,000, and no proof of forgery was presented. The court also said the employment contract remained valid until Jan. 31, 2025, regardless of the licence expiration.

The court ordered the company to pay legal fees, Dh1,000 in lawyer’s fees, and forfeited the deposit it had placed.

The ruling affirms the employee’s victory at all stages of the case, with the company now required to pay him more than Dh1.54 million.