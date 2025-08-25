Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE sends 30 tonnes of medical aid to Chad amid cholera outbreak

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo15 mins ago

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has dispatched 30 tonnes of medical supplies, including emergency medicines, to the Republic of Chad to help curb a cholera outbreak, state media reported.

The aid is part of the UAE’s ongoing efforts to support healthcare systems in Africa and implement urgent measures to prevent the spread of disease.

Dr. Tareq Ahmed Al Ameri, Chairman of the UAE Aid Agency, said the initiative reflects the country’s humanitarian commitment under the leadership of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He noted that the UAE works with international organizations to address health challenges and develop effective solutions.

The World Health Organization recently warned of a worsening global cholera situation, reporting over 390,000 cases and 4,332 deaths in 31 countries this year, including Chad.
Al Ameri added that the UAE will continue implementing aid programs aligned with its humanitarian policy, including emergency response, early recovery, and support for vulnerable communities, in cooperation with international and local partners.

