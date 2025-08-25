Latest NewsNews

UAE President Welcomes Students as New Academic Year Begins

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report16 mins ago

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated students, educators and families on Monday as more than one million children across the UAE returned to school to start the 2025–26 academic year.

In his message, Sheikh Mohamed underscored the importance of education in shaping the country’s future, stressing that empowering youth with skills and knowledge is central to the UAE’s vision.

Schools across the country buzzed with excitement as parents and teachers prepared for a new cycle of learning. This year introduces major updates, including a unified school calendar, revised Arabic and Islamic studies curricula, and the launch of the nation’s first artificial intelligence syllabus.

Vice-President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also extended best wishes, encouraging students to embrace innovation while upholding values. Authorities have boosted safety efforts around campuses with traffic patrols and awareness campaigns to protect students during the back-to-school rush.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report16 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 1090730392

Abu Dhabi Court Orders Company to Pay Dh11,000 in Withheld Wages

49 seconds ago
TFT Featured photo template 33 1

Dubai Court Orders Auction of Dh16.8 Million Plot to End Family Dispute

8 mins ago
537559465 1235275968640307 1005252458515772633 n

Dubai Police Welcome Students Back to School on First Day of New Term

49 mins ago
iStock 2192233053

Oman Launches Golden Residency Visa to Attract Global Investors

1 hour ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button