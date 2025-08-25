UAE President Welcomes Students as New Academic Year Begins

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated students, educators and families on Monday as more than one million children across the UAE returned to school to start the 2025–26 academic year.

In his message, Sheikh Mohamed underscored the importance of education in shaping the country’s future, stressing that empowering youth with skills and knowledge is central to the UAE’s vision.

Schools across the country buzzed with excitement as parents and teachers prepared for a new cycle of learning. This year introduces major updates, including a unified school calendar, revised Arabic and Islamic studies curricula, and the launch of the nation’s first artificial intelligence syllabus.

Vice-President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also extended best wishes, encouraging students to embrace innovation while upholding values. Authorities have boosted safety efforts around campuses with traffic patrols and awareness campaigns to protect students during the back-to-school rush.