UAE President arrives in Angola for state visit to boost bilateral relations

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Angola on Sunday for a state visit and is set to hold talks with President Joao Manuel Lourenço to strengthen relations between the two countries.

According to state news agency WAM, discussions will focus on economic cooperation and development partnerships aimed at fostering growth and prosperity for both nations.

The UAE, which established diplomatic relations with Angola in 1997, has expanded investments in key sectors including ports, clean energy, property, defence, and agriculture, with growing interest in mining, critical minerals, and maritime logistics.

Non-oil trade between the two nations reached $2.2 billion in 2024, marking a 36.3 percent increase since 2019. Major agreements include collaborations on renewable energy, maritime services, technology, and infrastructure development, as well as financing projects for data centers and eco-friendly street lighting in Angolan cities.

The visit follows President Lourenço’s trip to Abu Dhabi last year and continued high-level engagements to deepen economic and strategic ties.