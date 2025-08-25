UAE mediates new exchange of war captives between Russia and Ukraine

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced the successful mediation of a new prisoner exchange between the Russian Federation and Ukraine, involving 175 captives from each side, for a total of 350 individuals.

With this latest swap, the number of captives exchanged through UAE mediation has reached 3,233, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA).

In a statement, the MoFA expressed appreciation to both Russia and Ukraine for their cooperation, noting that the agreement reflects their recognition of the UAE’s efforts to help resolve the ongoing crisis.

The ministry said the success of this 13th mediation highlights the UAE’s strong ties with both nations and reaffirmed its commitment to supporting initiatives that seek a peaceful resolution to the conflict and reduce its humanitarian impact, including on refugees and captives.