PWD son of OFW receives immediate aid from DMW AKSYON fund

A 32-year-old Person with Disability (PWD), identified as “John Elmer,” received immediate assistance from the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) through its AKSYON Fund after battling gallbladder illness and other health conditions.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac, together with the DMW-NCR team, personally visited the family in Pateros on Monday, August 25, 2025. The visit was in response to the request of John Elmer’s mother, an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) in Saudi Arabia, who reached out to the secretary to check on her son’s situation.

Financial and medical support were extended to the family, with arrangements made for John Elmer to undergo laboratory tests and medical procedures at the OFW Hospital in San Fernando, Pampanga.

During the visit, the DMW team also offered prayers for his recovery and assured the family of continued assistance.