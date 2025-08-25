Over 17,000 People Penalised for Residency and Border Law Violations in Saudi Arabia

More than 17,000 people have been charged with violating border and residency laws in Saudi Arabia in just one month, the General Directorate of Passports has announced.

In a Khaleej Times, 17,430 individuals were found committing offences related to residency permits, work permits, or border crossing. Each of the violators has been penalised with punishments that may include imprisonment, deportation, and fines.

The directorate urged citizens and residents not to assist violators in any way — such as providing transport, employment, or shelter — stressing that such actions are also punishable under Saudi law.

It further assured the public that breaches of residency, work, or border security regulations can be reported confidentially, with whistleblowers not held legally responsible for coming forward.