Oman Launches Golden Residency Visa to Attract Global Investors

Oman has introduced a Golden Residency visa program aimed at drawing more foreign investors and enhancing its business environment, the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion announced.

The initiative, launched on Aug. 31, is part of the Gulf nation’s strategy to establish itself as a leading hub for international investment. The program offers two tiers of long-term residency permits through real estate purchases, commercial investments, or long-term bank deposits.

Tier 1 requires investments or property purchases of at least 500,000 Omani riyals, or the establishment of a company employing at least 50 Omani nationals. Successful applicants receive a 10-year renewable residency permit at a fee of 551 Omani riyals.

Tier 2 requires a minimum investment or property purchase of 250,000 riyals, with a five-year renewable residency permit available at a fee of 326 riyals. Retirees in Oman may also qualify by proving a fixed monthly income of at least 4,000 riyals.

Officials said the program is designed to provide investors with long-term growth opportunities and a stable business environment. Applications can be submitted online through the Invest Oman platform.

