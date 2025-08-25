Dubai Police Welcome Students Back to School on First Day of New Term

Dubai Police marked the first day of the new academic year with a hands-on classroom visit and a citywide safety campaign to welcome students back to school.

At Second of December Girls School in Al Twar, Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Traffic Department, stepped in as a guest teacher for a Grade 2 class. He introduced students to the role of the police in keeping communities safe and stressed that following traffic rules is just as important as obeying school rules. His message: safety begins with discipline, both on the roads and in the classroom.

The initiative coincided with the nationwide reopening of schools after summer break, which launches the 2025–26 academic year. Updates this term include a unified school calendar, revised Arabic and Islamic studies curricula, and the UAE’s first artificial intelligence syllabus. Leaders including President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum sent messages of encouragement to students and families.

Dubai Police reinforced their presence across campuses by distributing school supplies and souvenirs bearing the force’s logo, designed to inspire children and leave a positive impression. At Al Ittihad Private School in Al Mamzar, officers staged a vibrant welcome with mounted patrols, luxury vehicles, K9 units and police motorcycles.

Beyond school gates, Dubai Police rolled out their annual “Back-to-School” initiative, deploying 750 officers, 250 patrols and nine drones to manage traffic and safeguard students throughout the emirate.