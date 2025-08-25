Latest NewsNews

Dubai Court Orders Auction of Dh16.8 Million Plot to End Family Dispute

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 mins ago

A Dubai real estate court has ordered the public auction of a 2,402-square-meter plot valued at Dh16.8 million, resolving a lengthy inheritance dispute among seven siblings.

The ruling states that bidding will initially be limited to the co-owners, with proceeds divided according to each sibling’s share.

The case began when a Gulf woman filed a lawsuit to dissolve the joint ownership of the land inherited with her six brothers. She argued that attempts at an amicable settlement — including exchanging her share for other real estate — had failed.

Court documents show that the dispute dates back to 2024, when the woman first sought partition of the property. An expert determined that dividing the land was not possible under Dubai Municipality rules, which require minimum plot sizes. That case was dismissed on procedural grounds, and the woman was directed to first seek mediation through the Land Disputes Settlement Center.

After completing the required steps, she renewed her request for a judicial sale. While her brothers opposed a full auction, the court sided with the plaintiff, citing expert reports that warned against dividing the land due to the risk of reducing its value.

The Dubai Land Department valued the plot at Dh6,996.54 per square meter, for a total of Dh16,806,377. “The property cannot be divided without causing significant loss in value,” said the plaintiff’s lawyer, Dr. Alaa Nasr, welcoming the decision.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 1090730392

Abu Dhabi Court Orders Company to Pay Dh11,000 in Withheld Wages

49 seconds ago
FqT27PrXoAAjKVa

UAE President Welcomes Students as New Academic Year Begins

16 mins ago
537559465 1235275968640307 1005252458515772633 n

Dubai Police Welcome Students Back to School on First Day of New Term

49 mins ago
iStock 2192233053

Oman Launches Golden Residency Visa to Attract Global Investors

1 hour ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button