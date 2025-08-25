Dubai Court Orders Auction of Dh16.8 Million Plot to End Family Dispute

A Dubai real estate court has ordered the public auction of a 2,402-square-meter plot valued at Dh16.8 million, resolving a lengthy inheritance dispute among seven siblings.

The ruling states that bidding will initially be limited to the co-owners, with proceeds divided according to each sibling’s share.

The case began when a Gulf woman filed a lawsuit to dissolve the joint ownership of the land inherited with her six brothers. She argued that attempts at an amicable settlement — including exchanging her share for other real estate — had failed.

Court documents show that the dispute dates back to 2024, when the woman first sought partition of the property. An expert determined that dividing the land was not possible under Dubai Municipality rules, which require minimum plot sizes. That case was dismissed on procedural grounds, and the woman was directed to first seek mediation through the Land Disputes Settlement Center.

After completing the required steps, she renewed her request for a judicial sale. While her brothers opposed a full auction, the court sided with the plaintiff, citing expert reports that warned against dividing the land due to the risk of reducing its value.

The Dubai Land Department valued the plot at Dh6,996.54 per square meter, for a total of Dh16,806,377. “The property cannot be divided without causing significant loss in value,” said the plaintiff’s lawyer, Dr. Alaa Nasr, welcoming the decision.