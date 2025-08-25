Abu Dhabi Court Orders Company to Pay Dh11,000 in Withheld Wages

The Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court has ordered a private company to pay Dh11,000 to a former employee after ruling that the firm withheld his salary for one month.

The employee initially sought Dh21,000 in his lawsuit — Dh11,000 in unpaid wages and Dh10,000 in compensation for financial and emotional hardship, along with court fees. He claimed he had worked under a contract not registered with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and that his services were later terminated without payment.

Court documents show that the company acknowledged the employee’s entitlement to the salary but failed to transfer the funds through his requested bank method. With no proof of payment or waiver, the court determined the nonpayment violated the UAE Civil Transactions Law, which requires employers to pay agreed wages once employees have performed their duties.

The court dismissed the worker’s request for additional compensation but ordered the company to settle one month’s salary in full.