85% of Filipinos distrust China, survey finds

A large majority of Filipinos distrust China and view it as the greatest threat to the country, according to the latest Tugon ng Masa survey released by OCTA Research.

The survey showed that 85 percent of adult Filipinos distrust China, while only 15 percent believe the Philippines should trust the country.

Several regions, including MIMAROPA, Bicol, Western Visayas, and Caraga, reported 100 percent distrust, while the lowest distrust level was recorded in Cagayan Valley at 34 percent.

China was also identified by 74 percent of respondents as the biggest threat to the Philippines, far ahead of Russia and North Korea, which were cited by 4 percent each.

Respondents cited China’s aggressive actions in the West Philippine Sea (66%), the influx of smuggled Chinese products that hurt local industries (13%), criminal cases involving Chinese nationals (9%), and job competition from Chinese workers (8%) as reasons for their distrust.

The survey also found that 76 percent of Filipinos strongly support defending the country’s maritime rights in the West Philippine Sea and back government efforts to assert these entitlements.

The non-commissioned survey was conducted from July 12 to 17, 2025, through face-to-face interviews with 1,200 respondents aged 18 and above. It had a ±3% margin of error at a 95% confidence level, OCTA said.