Latest NewsNews

Will Ashley Joins Cast of “Love You So Bad” with Gratitude and Excitement

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report43 mins ago

Kapuso star Will Ashley expressed his joy and appreciation after being announced as part of the upcoming film Love You So Bad. He will star alongside his Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition housemates Bianca De Vera and Dustin Yu.

In an Instagram post, Ashley said he was “grateful” to be included in the project, which is a collaboration between Star Cinema, GMA Pictures, and Regal Entertainment. He also thanked his fans for their support and promised to give his best performance: “I will do my best to make you all proud.”

Ashley earlier revealed that his character in the film closely resembles his real personality. Love You So Bad will be directed by Mae Cruz-Alviar and written by Crystal Hazel San Miguel.

Beyond the film, Ashley is also starring in Bar Boys: After School with Klarisse De Guzman and Emilio Daez, and recently appeared in Sanggang Dikit FR as a cop. He also hinted that he is working on music projects.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report43 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

536300584 1072237905076674 1044889146590082225 n

DMW Reports Higher Budget Use for OFW Protection, Eyes 100% Utilization in 2025

3 mins ago
536576658 1072977858336012 4648569798551505149 n

DMW, PSA Strengthen Data Sharing to Improve OFW Documentation and Statistics

9 mins ago
viber image 2025 08 24 13 41 17 383

Korina Sanchez’s Interview with Sarah Discaya Vanishes from YouTube Amid Controversy

27 mins ago
534853129 1070847828549015 8820707795674259336 n

DMW Raises Minimum Wage for Filipino Domestic Workers Abroad to $500

37 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button