Will Ashley Joins Cast of “Love You So Bad” with Gratitude and Excitement

Kapuso star Will Ashley expressed his joy and appreciation after being announced as part of the upcoming film Love You So Bad. He will star alongside his Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition housemates Bianca De Vera and Dustin Yu.

In an Instagram post, Ashley said he was “grateful” to be included in the project, which is a collaboration between Star Cinema, GMA Pictures, and Regal Entertainment. He also thanked his fans for their support and promised to give his best performance: “I will do my best to make you all proud.”

Ashley earlier revealed that his character in the film closely resembles his real personality. Love You So Bad will be directed by Mae Cruz-Alviar and written by Crystal Hazel San Miguel.

Beyond the film, Ashley is also starring in Bar Boys: After School with Klarisse De Guzman and Emilio Daez, and recently appeared in Sanggang Dikit FR as a cop. He also hinted that he is working on music projects.