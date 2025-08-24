Vice Ganda Calls FAMAS Best Actor Win His “Biggest Clapback”

Vice Ganda turned his first FAMAS Best Actor award into what he described as his “biggest clapback,” a response to years of criticism about his work as a comedian and actor.

The Unkabogable Star bagged the recognition for his role as Bambi in And The Breadwinner Is… during the 73rd FAMAS Awards on August 22. On It’s Showtime the following day, Vice said the award came as an overwhelming and almost surreal blessing.

“Hindi ako makatulog. Sobrang saya ko. That trophy, that’s the biggest clapback,” he said, calling the moment proof of God’s perfect timing.

Vice explained that the recognition is not just for himself but also for breadwinners and members of the LGBTQIA+ community who continue to push against limitations. “Sa lahat ng batang bakla, sana ma-inspire kayo. You are limitless,” he said.

For Vice, the award silences doubts about his range as a performer, showing that even a comedian known for mainstream hits can also be celebrated for acting.

He shared the Best Actor honor with Arjo Atayde for Topakk.