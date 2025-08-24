UAE Sends Four More Aid Convoys to Gaza Amid Declared Famine

The UAE has dispatched four additional aid convoys to Gaza under its ongoing humanitarian campaign, Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, to support Palestinians facing dire shortages of food, medicine, and clean water.

According to state news agency WAM, 76 lorries entered Gaza through Egypt’s Rafah border crossing last week, carrying more than 1,419 tonnes of aid, including food parcels, medical equipment, shelter materials, and desalination systems.

The UAE humanitarian relief team, stationed in the Egyptian city of Al Arish, supervised the delivery and continues to monitor distribution to ensure aid reaches families in need.

The operation comes as the UN formally declared a famine in Gaza on Friday, pointing to months of Israeli restrictions that have limited food and water supplies for more than two million people.

The UN Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs said famine conditions have already gripped Gaza City, the enclave’s largest population center, and warned the crisis will spread to Deir Al Balah and Khan Younis by late September.

Children have been disproportionately affected: as of June, more than 132,000 under the age of five suffered from malnutrition, with at least 41,000 in severe condition.

The UN stressed that restrictions on aid deliveries remain the central factor driving the worsening humanitarian crisis.