Over 300 Drug War Victims Apply to Join ICC Proceedings Against Duterte

A total of 303 victims of the Duterte administration’s war on drugs have formally applied to take part in the pre-trial proceedings against former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte before the International Criminal Court (ICC), according to a newly released court document.

The ICC’s Victims Participation and Reparations Section (VPRS) confirmed it received 303 applications, noting that while this is a significant number, it still represents only a fraction of the total victims who wish to be involved in the case.

Applicants were grouped into three clusters—A, B, and C—and were required to submit their applications by early August to meet court deadlines. Their identities and eligibility were verified using government-issued IDs and affidavits.

The report said applicants met three key criteria: establishing their identity, proving harm suffered, and linking this harm to crimes Duterte is accused of—murder and crimes against humanity tied to his anti-drug campaign both as Davao City mayor and as president.

Duterte, arrested in the Philippines on March 11, 2025, is now detained at the ICC’s Scheveningen Prison in The Hague. He first appeared before the court via video link on March 14, where he was read the charges and informed of his rights.

The hearing to confirm charges is set for September 23, 2025, and is expected to last up to three days. During this stage, prosecutors will present evidence, the defense may counter with its own, and legal representatives of victims will make observations. Judges will then decide whether to dismiss the case or move it forward to trial.

Official records show over 6,000 drug suspects were killed in police operations during Duterte’s presidency, but human rights groups estimate the actual death toll could be as high as 30,000.