Over 12,000 Wi-Fi Breaches Recorded in UAE Since Start of 2025

The UAE Cyber Security Council has reported more than 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches since the beginning of 2025, accounting for about 35% of all cyberattacks in the country during the period.

In a report on Khaleej Times, officials warned that hackers often exploit open and free Wi-Fi networks in public places such as cafes, airports, and malls to steal passwords, banking details, and personal information.

Among the common threats are “man-in-the-middle” attacks, where cybercriminals intercept data, redirect users to fake websites, or secretly install spyware on devices.

To counter such risks, the council urged users to:

Use trusted VPN apps to encrypt connections.

Activate “Safe Browsing” features in their browsers.

Avoid logging into sensitive accounts over public Wi-Fi.

Dr. Mohammed Al Kuwaiti, Chairman of the UAE Cybersecurity Council, said the country continues to strengthen its digital ecosystem through awareness campaigns, including the Cyber Pulse initiative. The second week of this year’s campaign is themed “Free Wi-Fi may reveal your personal data” and aims to guide both individuals and institutions in protecting against cyber threats.

The council stressed that awareness is the first line of defense in building a safer cyberspace.