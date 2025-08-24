Latest NewsNews

No Filipinos Among Fatalities in New York Bus Crash — Police

Five people were killed and dozens injured when a tourist bus carrying 54 passengers crashed on Interstate 90 in Upstate New York on Friday while returning to New York City from Niagara Falls.

The New York State Police identified the fatalities as Shankar Kumar Jha, 65, from India; Pinki Changrani, 60, from New Jersey; Columbia University student Xie Hongzhuo, 22, from Beijing; and Zhang Xiaolan, 55, and Jian Mingli, 56, both from Jersey City, New Jersey.

Authorities confirmed that no Filipinos were among those killed. However, the Philippine Consulate in New York is verifying whether any Filipinos were among the injured.

Twenty-one passengers were treated at Erie County Medical Center, with seven discharged, six still confined, five in the Trauma ICU, and three under observation. Others were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, and UMMC in Rochester.

New York State Police said all families of passengers have been contacted, and the family reunification center has been closed.

The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs expressed condolences to the victims and their families, while the Philippine Consulate in New York urged Filipinos with relatives possibly involved in the crash to contact its Assistance-to-Nationals emergency hotline at (917) 294-0196.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

