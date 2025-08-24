NAIA Terminal Fees Nearly Double Starting September 2025

Passengers flying out of Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) will face higher terminal fees beginning September 14, 2025, marking the first adjustment in two decades.

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) confirmed that international departure fees will rise from ₱550 to ₱950 per passenger — a more than 70% increase. Domestic flight terminal fees will almost double as well, jumping from ₱200 to ₱390.

MIAA General Manager Eric Ines explained that the last fee adjustment happened 20 years ago, noting that current rates are among the lowest in Southeast Asia. The new fees were set under MIAA Administrative Order No. 1, Series of 2024, approved by the Department of Transportation and the Cabinet, and reviewed by the Asian Development Bank.

The increase coincides with the first anniversary of the New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC) takeover of airport operations. The private operator defended the higher charges, saying the funds will be used directly for airport improvements and passenger services.

Exempted from the terminal fees are Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs), religious pilgrims such as those joining Hajj and Umrah, and athletes competing in international events.

Transport Secretary Vince Dizon also defended the fee hikes, saying these were part of the privatization agreement. But critics, including the group PUSO ng NAIA, argued that privatization has led to higher costs for passengers and called on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to suspend the contract and roll back the fees.

In addition to terminal fees, travelers must also pay a separate travel tax of ₱1,620 for economy class and ₱2,700 for first-class passengers.