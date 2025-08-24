Latest NewsNews

Marian Rivera celebrates FAMAS 2025 Win with Gratitude and Family Celebration

Staff Report

Marian Rivera’s heart is full after her big win at the 73rd Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences (FAMAS) Awards.

On Instagram, the Kapuso Primetime Queen shared snippets from her memorable night, where she was honored as Best Actress for her role as Teacher Emmy in Balota.

“Last night was epic! Grateful for the recognition and all the amazing people who made it happen,” Marian wrote.

The celebration extended beyond the awards night as her husband, Dingdong Dantes, expressed his pride in a dinner photo with Marian, captioned: “Sitting across a FAMAS Best Actress.”

This latest recognition marks another milestone in Marian’s acting journey, having also received the Best Actress trophy for the same role at Cinemalaya 2024.

