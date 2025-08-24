Marcos Slams P273M Kennon Road Project as ‘Useless’

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Sunday inspected two infrastructure projects in Tuba, Benguet, where he criticized a P273.93-million rock shed project along Kennon Road, calling it “useless.”

Marcos said the 152-meter, two-lane structure failed to prevent erosion beneath the road because the slope protection beside the river was “too low and weak.”

“You can see it under the tunnel—it’s clearly eroded. When the water came in heavily, it was swept away immediately,” Marcos told reporters.

The President lamented the project’s lack of impact despite its multi-million budget and warned that at least P500 million may now be needed to repair the damage.

He also flagged the installed rock netting, claiming it involved a 75% kickback. “The real cost is P3,200, but the government was charged more than P12,000—times four,” he said.

Marcos noted that the municipality of Tuba lost about 35% of its income due to damaged infrastructure, stressing that the issue is not just physical damage but also harm to the local economy and livelihoods.

The President also inspected a P114.18-million active mesh system approved in 2018, and vowed to reinstate a system requiring local governments to inspect and formally accept projects before turnover.

Earlier, Marcos revealed that 20% of the P545-billion flood control budget went to just 15 contractors, warning he is ready to veto a proposed 2026 budget bill if it does not align with his administration’s priorities.