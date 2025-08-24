Latest NewsNews

Marcos Slams P273M Kennon Road Project as ‘Useless’

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report22 mins ago

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Sunday inspected two infrastructure projects in Tuba, Benguet, where he criticized a P273.93-million rock shed project along Kennon Road, calling it “useless.”

Marcos said the 152-meter, two-lane structure failed to prevent erosion beneath the road because the slope protection beside the river was “too low and weak.”

“You can see it under the tunnel—it’s clearly eroded. When the water came in heavily, it was swept away immediately,” Marcos told reporters.

The President lamented the project’s lack of impact despite its multi-million budget and warned that at least P500 million may now be needed to repair the damage.

He also flagged the installed rock netting, claiming it involved a 75% kickback. “The real cost is P3,200, but the government was charged more than P12,000—times four,” he said.

Marcos noted that the municipality of Tuba lost about 35% of its income due to damaged infrastructure, stressing that the issue is not just physical damage but also harm to the local economy and livelihoods.

The President also inspected a P114.18-million active mesh system approved in 2018, and vowed to reinstate a system requiring local governments to inspect and formally accept projects before turnover.

Earlier, Marcos revealed that 20% of the P545-billion flood control budget went to just 15 contractors, warning he is ready to veto a proposed 2026 budget bill if it does not align with his administration’s priorities.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report22 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

538103586 1195312655966814 3080906176663276571 n

5 Filipinos Arrested in Riyadh for Theft, Possession of Shabu

23 seconds ago
iStock 1783835425

Over 12,000 Wi-Fi Breaches Recorded in UAE Since Start of 2025

12 mins ago
536271996 1321901862638648 4093177395456524297 n

Marian Rivera celebrates FAMAS 2025 Win with Gratitude and Family Celebration

28 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 12 3

Over 300 Drug War Victims Apply to Join ICC Proceedings Against Duterte

3 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button