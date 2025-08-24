Korina Sanchez’s Interview with Sarah Discaya Vanishes from YouTube Amid Controversy

Broadcaster Korina Sanchez’s interview with Sarah Discaya has been quietly removed from Net25’s YouTube channel, raising questions among viewers after renewed public scrutiny of the politician’s media appearances.

The interview, originally uploaded on January 5, 2025, under the title “A Victim of Bullying, Now a Politician,” was still online on the morning of August 22 but disappeared by the evening. In it, Sanchez described Discaya as someone “binabaha ng suwerte.”

The removal comes as Discaya faces backlash following Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto’s viral Facebook post on August 21 referencing her media features. Prior to this, Julius Babao’s September 2024 interview with Discaya and her husband, Curlee, had already drawn attention, climbing from 300,000 to over 847,000 views by August 23, 2025, despite negative reactions and a deactivated comments section.

In Babao’s interview, Sarah explained her purchase of a luxury Rolls Royce — priced between PHP23 million and PHP26.7 million — by highlighting a unique feature: “Natutuwa ako sa payong pero hindi ko ipinagagamit ang payong na ito kasi mahal yung payong. Yan yung feature ng Rolls na kaya ko binili kasi natuwa ako sa payong.” The couple reportedly owns 40 luxury cars, including this Hermes orange–interior model.

Producers of Korina’s show later clarified that Sanchez was unaware she would be interviewing a Pasig mayoralty candidate until the day of taping, and she had no prior contact with the couple. Still, industry observers note that proper research and briefing are essential for hosts and that they retain the right to decline interviews if uncomfortable with a guest.