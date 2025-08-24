Indian Expat in Dubai Awarded Dh1m Compensation After Road Accident

An Indian woman who sustained severe injuries in a road accident in Dubai has been awarded Dh1 million in compensation, which she says will help her repay debts, continue treatment, and slowly rebuild her life.

In a Khaleej Times report, Rehmathbi Mamad Sali was struck by a car in April 2023 while crossing a road near the Bangladesh Consulate in Al Wahida. The vehicle was driven by a UAE national. She suffered multiple injuries, including a brain hemorrhage, spinal fracture, partial paralysis, and muscle weakness.

Investigations revealed the accident was caused by the driver’s negligence, though the court also found Rehmathbi partly at fault for crossing in a non-pedestrian zone. She was fined Dh1,000 for the violation. Despite this, the Dubai court recognized the seriousness of her condition and ordered the driver’s insurance company to pay her Dh1 million.

Following the accident, Rehmathbi spent weeks in Rashid Hospital before undergoing months of treatment in her hometown in Kerala, including intensive Ayurveda therapy that helped her regain the ability to walk.

Before the incident, she had worked various jobs, including as a bus conductor and house help. Now unable to work due to lingering paralysis and speech difficulties, she expressed gratitude for the court’s decision.

“This money will help me settle my medical debts and continue treatment. And who knows, maybe one day I will be able to work again,” she said.