Dubai Driver Fined Dh5,000, License Suspended for Aggressive Road Rage on Sheikh Zayed Road

A Gulf national has been convicted of reckless driving and deliberately endangering the lives of others after aggressively tailgating, flashing headlights, and braking sharply in front of another car on Sheikh Zayed Road.

In a Gulf News report, Dubai’s traffic court imposed a Dh5,000 fine and suspended his driving license for three months.

Prosecutors said the man drove at high speed, harassed another driver by tailgating and using high beams, before veering onto the emergency lane to overtake and repeatedly slamming his brakes, nearly causing a serious crash.

The complainant told investigators he was driving at 135 km/h when the defendant suddenly appeared behind him, using headlights so aggressively that it impaired his vision. He was forced to slow to 80 km/h to avoid a collision before the defendant sped away.

Police tracked down the vehicle and arrested the driver, who denied the charges, but the court upheld the evidence against him.

Authorities reminded motorists that reckless driving carries severe penalties, including Dh50,000 to release impounded cars under Decree No. 30 of 2023. Dubai Police urged the public to report dangerous drivers through the “Police Eye” feature or the hotline 901.