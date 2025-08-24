Latest NewsNews

Dubai Driver Fined Dh5,000, License Suspended for Aggressive Road Rage on Sheikh Zayed Road

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report34 mins ago

A Gulf national has been convicted of reckless driving and deliberately endangering the lives of others after aggressively tailgating, flashing headlights, and braking sharply in front of another car on Sheikh Zayed Road.

In a Gulf News report, Dubai’s traffic court imposed a Dh5,000 fine and suspended his driving license for three months.

Prosecutors said the man drove at high speed, harassed another driver by tailgating and using high beams, before veering onto the emergency lane to overtake and repeatedly slamming his brakes, nearly causing a serious crash.

The complainant told investigators he was driving at 135 km/h when the defendant suddenly appeared behind him, using headlights so aggressively that it impaired his vision. He was forced to slow to 80 km/h to avoid a collision before the defendant sped away.

Police tracked down the vehicle and arrested the driver, who denied the charges, but the court upheld the evidence against him.

Authorities reminded motorists that reckless driving carries severe penalties, including Dh50,000 to release impounded cars under Decree No. 30 of 2023. Dubai Police urged the public to report dangerous drivers through the “Police Eye” feature or the hotline 901.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report34 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 12 3

Over 300 Drug War Victims Apply to Join ICC Proceedings Against Duterte

12 seconds ago
TFT Featured photo template 31 1

Kris Aquino Discharged from Hospital After Surgical Procedures

8 mins ago
iStock 1090730392

Dubai Court Orders Deportation of Woman After Drug Use Conviction

22 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 33 1

Dubai Court Orders Two Women to Compensate Mother Dh30,000 for Assault

40 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button