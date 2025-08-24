Latest NewsNews

Dubai Court Orders Two Women to Compensate Mother Dh30,000 for Assault

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report40 mins ago

A Dubai criminal court has convicted two Arab women of assaulting their mother, fining them Dh1,000 each.

In a Gulf News report, following the criminal ruling, the case was elevated to the civil court after the mother filed a claim for damages, citing the emotional and psychological harm she endured from the attack.

In its judgment, the civil court affirmed that the criminal ruling established the fact of assault, serving as the legal basis for compensation. The court emphasized that moral damages cover any injury to dignity, honor, or emotional well-being, and the assessment lies within its discretion.

After reviewing the evidence, the court found that the mother had suffered both physical and emotional harm. It ordered the two daughters to jointly pay Dh30,000 in compensation, in addition to a 5 percent legal interest from the date the ruling becomes final.

