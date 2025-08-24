Dubai Court Orders Deportation of Woman After Drug Use Conviction

What began as a call for help from a woman who could not open her apartment door ended with a deportation order, after Dubai’s Court of Appeal upheld her conviction for drug use and added expulsion to her sentence.

The 27-year-old Arab woman had contacted police for urgent medical help, saying she was locked inside her apartment. When emergency responders broke open the door, they found her in a disoriented state and escorted her to a police station.

Although no alcohol was detected, her behavior raised suspicions. A urine test conducted by Dubai Police’s Forensic Science Department confirmed the presence of two substances classified under Schedule 5 of the UAE’s anti-narcotics law, both linked to crystal meth.

She admitted to investigators that she had consumed the drug, claiming it was her first time and that she remembered little of what happened afterward.

The Criminal Court initially fined her Dh5,000 for drug use. However, prosecutors appealed, seeking a harsher penalty. The Court of Appeal upheld the conviction and fine but added deportation, stressing the UAE’s strict stance against narcotics.

Under federal law, first-time offenders can face fines, jail terms, and deportation. Possession and trafficking carry much heavier penalties, including life imprisonment or even the death penalty in the most serious cases.