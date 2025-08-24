Latest NewsNews

DMW, PSA Strengthen Data Sharing to Improve OFW Documentation and Statistics

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 mins ago

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) are working together to improve overseas employment data and strengthen documentation of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

During a meeting on August 22, 2025, at the DMW Central Office, both agencies discussed ways to enhance statistics on Gross National Income, the National Migration Survey, and the Survey on Overseas Filipinos.

DMW Undersecretary Dominique Rubia-Tutay expressed gratitude for PSA’s support, particularly during Serbisyo Caravans, and emphasized the need for disaggregated data on land-based and sea-based OFWs to better assess their conditions and needs.

Among those present were DMW Assistant Secretary Levinson C. Alcantara, Director Grace Teodosio, PSA Deputy National Statistician Rosalinda P. Bautista, and PSA Deputy National Statistician Divina Gracia L. Del Prado.

The two agencies also discussed data exchange on civil registry information to help DMW verify and update its OFW database. PSA also committed to integrate Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) data with the DMW’s e-registration system, streamlining verification and identification of OFWs.

Earlier, the DMW partnered with PSA to facilitate PhilSys enrollment for OFWs, including opening a registration office at the DMW’s Mandaluyong headquarters.

This initiative supports Executive Order No. 162, which mandates government agencies to adopt PhilSys in their operations, and aligns with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to strengthen data exchange to enhance public services and drive the country’s economic and social transformation.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

536300584 1072237905076674 1044889146590082225 n

DMW Reports Higher Budget Use for OFW Protection, Eyes 100% Utilization in 2025

2 mins ago
viber image 2025 08 24 13 41 17 383

Korina Sanchez’s Interview with Sarah Discaya Vanishes from YouTube Amid Controversy

25 mins ago
534853129 1070847828549015 8820707795674259336 n

DMW Raises Minimum Wage for Filipino Domestic Workers Abroad to $500

35 mins ago
526849408 1315660636582495 1910338331142158512 n 1

Will Ashley Joins Cast of “Love You So Bad” with Gratitude and Excitement

41 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button