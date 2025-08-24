DMW, PSA Strengthen Data Sharing to Improve OFW Documentation and Statistics

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) are working together to improve overseas employment data and strengthen documentation of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

During a meeting on August 22, 2025, at the DMW Central Office, both agencies discussed ways to enhance statistics on Gross National Income, the National Migration Survey, and the Survey on Overseas Filipinos.

DMW Undersecretary Dominique Rubia-Tutay expressed gratitude for PSA’s support, particularly during Serbisyo Caravans, and emphasized the need for disaggregated data on land-based and sea-based OFWs to better assess their conditions and needs.

Among those present were DMW Assistant Secretary Levinson C. Alcantara, Director Grace Teodosio, PSA Deputy National Statistician Rosalinda P. Bautista, and PSA Deputy National Statistician Divina Gracia L. Del Prado.

The two agencies also discussed data exchange on civil registry information to help DMW verify and update its OFW database. PSA also committed to integrate Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) data with the DMW’s e-registration system, streamlining verification and identification of OFWs.

Earlier, the DMW partnered with PSA to facilitate PhilSys enrollment for OFWs, including opening a registration office at the DMW’s Mandaluyong headquarters.

This initiative supports Executive Order No. 162, which mandates government agencies to adopt PhilSys in their operations, and aligns with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to strengthen data exchange to enhance public services and drive the country’s economic and social transformation.