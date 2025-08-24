Abu Dhabi Police Warns Public of Fake Traffic Violation Scam Link

Abu Dhabi Police have alerted residents and citizens about a fraudulent electronic link circulating on social media and messaging platforms that misuses an official logo to trick users into believing they have committed a traffic violation.

The fake message instructs people to click a link to “check” the violation, but in reality, it redirects them to a hacker-operated website run abroad. Victims are then lured into entering personal details, account numbers, and passwords, putting their banking information at risk.

Police said the scam is spreading widely across WhatsApp, email, TikTok, Facebook, and X, and warned that opening the link could result in identity theft or unauthorized bank withdrawals.

Authorities emphasized the importance of vigilance, advising the public to:

Never share banking or personal data with unverified sources.

Verify the authenticity of links before opening them.

Use only official government apps from the App Store or Google Play.

Enable two-factor authentication for added protection.

If fraud is suspected, residents are urged to report immediately through the Aman Service by calling 8002626, sending an SMS to 2828, emailing [email protected]

, or using the Abu Dhabi Police smart application.

Police reiterated that public awareness is the strongest defense against such scams, which impersonate trusted institutions to steal sensitive data.