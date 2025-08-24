Latest NewsNews

Abu Dhabi Police Warns Public of Fake Traffic Violation Scam Link

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report24 mins ago

Abu Dhabi Police have alerted residents and citizens about a fraudulent electronic link circulating on social media and messaging platforms that misuses an official logo to trick users into believing they have committed a traffic violation.

The fake message instructs people to click a link to “check” the violation, but in reality, it redirects them to a hacker-operated website run abroad. Victims are then lured into entering personal details, account numbers, and passwords, putting their banking information at risk.

Police said the scam is spreading widely across WhatsApp, email, TikTok, Facebook, and X, and warned that opening the link could result in identity theft or unauthorized bank withdrawals.

Authorities emphasized the importance of vigilance, advising the public to:

Never share banking or personal data with unverified sources.

Verify the authenticity of links before opening them.

Use only official government apps from the App Store or Google Play.

Enable two-factor authentication for added protection.

If fraud is suspected, residents are urged to report immediately through the Aman Service by calling 8002626, sending an SMS to 2828, emailing [email protected]
, or using the Abu Dhabi Police smart application.

Police reiterated that public awareness is the strongest defense against such scams, which impersonate trusted institutions to steal sensitive data.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report24 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

538407581 1307580404138571 3739616543989308824 n

Kylie Padilla, Aljur Abrenica Reunite as Co-Parents at Circus Show with Kids

2 mins ago
538122735 1350156460446977 7855979379253677826 n

UAE Sends Four More Aid Convoys to Gaza Amid Declared Famine

12 mins ago
538985221 1350478153108621 5939228094089005082 n

Vice Ganda Calls FAMAS Best Actor Win His “Biggest Clapback”

31 mins ago
538103586 1195312655966814 3080906176663276571 n

5 Filipinos Arrested in Riyadh for Theft, Possession of Shabu

40 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button