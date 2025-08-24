5 Filipinos Arrested in Riyadh for Theft, Possession of Shabu

Authorities in Riyadh arrested five Filipino residents after they were allegedly caught stealing from homes and found in possession of methamphetamine (shabu).

According to a statement from Public Security, the suspects were detained after authorities recovered stolen personal belongings along with the narcotics. They were then referred to the Public Prosecution for legal procedures.

The official announcement, first posted on X (formerly Twitter) on August 23, was accompanied by a short video with the caption in Arabic: “Riyadh Region Police arrest five residents for stealing from homes and taking personal belongings.”

Another post confirmed that the suspects were Filipino residents and showed photos of seized evidence, including bags, wallets, and accessories, displayed on a table.

As of writing, both the Philippine Embassy in Riyadh and the Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila have yet to release a statement regarding the arrests.