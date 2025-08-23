UAE extradites two international fugitives to France, Belgium in anti-crime drive

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has extradited two international fugitives to France and Belgium as part of its ongoing efforts to combat organized crime, the Ministry of Interior announced.

The two suspects were arrested by Dubai Police based on Red Notices issued by the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol).

According to the ministry, one of the fugitives is among the most wanted individuals by French authorities for alleged drug trafficking within an organized criminal network operating across several European countries, where he served as the leader’s main assistant.

The other suspect is considered one of the most wanted by Belgian authorities for drug trafficking and alleged involvement in a criminal gang operating inside Belgium.

The ministry said the extradition underscores the UAE’s commitment to fighting transnational organized crime.

Earlier this month, UAE authorities also extradited a high-profile suspect to China wanted for leading an organized criminal network.

The individual, described as “one of the most wanted by Chinese authorities,” was apprehended in Dubai under an Interpol Red Notice.

On July 13, Dubai Police arrested and extradited three Belgian nationals linked to serious cross-border organized crime cases.