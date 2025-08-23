Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE condemns deadly terror attacks in Colombia

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo23 mins ago

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) strongly condemned the recent terrorist attacks in multiple areas of Colombia that killed at least 18 people and injured dozens more.

According to authorities, six people were killed and more than 60 others were wounded when a car bomb exploded on a busy street in the western city of Cali.

Earlier on Thursday, a separate drone attack targeting a police helicopter claimed the lives of at least 12 people in a rural area outside Medellin.

The attacks have been attributed to dissident factions of the now-defunct Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) group, posing fresh challenges to Colombia’s fragile peace processes ahead of next year’s elections.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated its firm stance against all forms of violence and terrorism that threaten security and stability.

The Ministry extended its condolences to the families of the victims and expressed solidarity with the Colombian government and people, wishing a swift recovery for those wounded in the attacks.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo23 mins ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 1 6

Alex Eala makes US Open main draw debut

12 seconds ago
TFT Featured photo template 34 1

Saudi Arabia Joins U.S. National Guard State Partnership Program

33 mins ago
DFA logo

DFA: Several Filipinos among casualties in fatal New York bus crash

49 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 33 1

UAE condemns attack on WFP convoy in Sudan

1 hour ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button