UAE condemns attack on WFP convoy in Sudan

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo41 mins ago

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has condemned the attack on a World Food Programme (WFP) humanitarian convoy in Mellit, North Darfur, Sudan, describing it as a “flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.”

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) stressed the need to safeguard civilians, as well as humanitarian and relief workers, and reaffirmed the importance of ensuring their security and safety.

The MoFA also urged Sudan’s warring parties to adhere to the Jeddah Declaration to protect civilians and allow the safe and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid.

“The interests of the Sudanese people must be prioritized to shield them from the devastating consequences of the conflict,” the ministry said.

The UAE reiterated its call for an immediate ceasefire, the facilitation of urgent humanitarian access, and support for regional and international efforts to end the civil war and achieve the Sudanese people’s aspirations for peace and stability.

