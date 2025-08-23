Saudi Arabia Joins U.S. National Guard State Partnership Program

Saudi Arabia has formally joined the United States Defense Department’s National Guard Bureau State Partnership Program (SPP), further expanding its strategic military ties with Washington.

The signing ceremony took place in Riyadh on Thursday, where military leaders from both nations signed a declaration integrating the Saudi armed forces into the SPP. This move aligns Saudi Arabia with the Indiana and Oklahoma National Guards in a trilateral partnership established in 2024.

The SPP, which now includes 115 countries, aims to enhance collective readiness and interoperability through joint training, exercises, and military exchanges.

“Today, we formalize a partnership that reflects the deep strategic relationship between our nations, built on a shared commitment to global security, trust, and decades of cooperation,” said Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, chief of the National Guard Bureau.

The partnership builds on long-standing U.S.-Saudi relations that date back to 1940, focusing on counterterrorism and regional stability. Saudi Arabia’s strategic location, strong military capabilities, and leadership in the Arab and Islamic worlds make it a key security partner.

The deal also supports Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 initiative, which includes significant investments in defense modernization and technology.

“This partnership marks a historic milestone in the trajectory of our defense cooperation,” said Gen. Fayyad Al-Ruwaili, Saudi Arabia’s chief of general staff.

The agreement follows previous defense deals, including a $142-billion arms package announced in 2017 during a U.S. presidential visit to Riyadh. Saudi Arabia remains the largest purchaser of U.S. foreign military sales, allocating 8.1% of its GDP to defense — one of the highest in the world.

The National Guard Bureau said the SPP remains a cost-effective security cooperation program, accounting for only 1% of the U.S. security cooperation budget while enabling around 1,000 engagements annually.

“Our ability to train and operate together is a decisive advantage as we share the burden of regional defense and global security,” Nordhaus said.