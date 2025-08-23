Over 400 newly licensed Filipino professionals in UAE take oath in Abu Dhabi

Around 450 newly licensed Filipino professionals in the United Arab Emirates were sworn in during the Mass Oath-taking Ceremony held in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, Aug. 23.

The ceremony recognized the passers of the 2025 Special Professional Licensure Examinations (SPLE) conducted in June in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi across 17 professions, according to Engr. Rafael Lontoc, Chairman of the Philippine Professional Organization–UAE Chapter (PPO-UAE).

“We have invited the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) to come here to the UAE. Malaking tulong ito sa ating mga kababayan since they no longer need to travel to the Philippines. Nilapit na natin ang serbisyo para sa kanila,” Engr. Lontoc said.

He added that the largest groups of oath-takers came from Secondary Level Professional Teachers, Nurses, and Engineers.

Organized by the PRC in collaboration with the Philippine Embassy in the UAE, the Migrant Workers Office in Abu Dhabi, and the PPO-UAE Chapter, the event marked the first time an oath-taking ceremony brought together professionals from both Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The ceremony was attended by various Filipino organizations and government officials, led by His Excellency Alfonso Ferdinand Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, who served as guest of honor and keynote speaker.

In his message, Ambassador Ver congratulated the board exam passers and lauded their perseverance despite being under different circumstances, recognizing the challenges of preparing for and taking licensure exams while working and living abroad. He also encouraged them to give back to the Philippines as they advance in their careers.

Meanwhile, the oath was administered by PRC Regional Director Romel Balisang.

The ceremony formed part of the PRC’s Foreign Mobile Services, which aims to bring the commission’s services closer to Filipino professionals overseas, including those in the UAE.

Thanksgiving ceremonies

Following the mass oath-taking, some professional organizations held their own thanksgiving and induction ceremonies, graced by Ambassador Ver.

The Philippine Nurses Association–UAE Chapter recognized 126 new members, while the United Architects of the Philippines honored nine board passers.