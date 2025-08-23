OFWs exempted from upcoming NAIA terminal fee hike, says airport operator

Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) will remain exempt from terminal fee charges despite the scheduled increase in passenger service charge (PSC) and other fees at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) next month, the airport operator assured.

“We recognize the sacrifice and contribution of our modern-day heroes. Their exemption from terminal fees continues under the new framework,” the New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC) said in a statement, addressing concerns that OFWs would be affected by the adjustments.

Starting September, the PSC for international flights will increase to ₱950 from the current ₱550, while domestic flights will be charged ₱390, up from ₱200.

This marks the first adjustment in more than 20 years, which NNIC said is necessary to sustain improvements at the country’s main gateway.

“Collections go directly to airport operations and passenger service improvements,” the consortium said, adding that the revised rates remain below the inflation-adjusted values of ₱1,300 to ₱1,400 for international and ₱480 to ₱520 for domestic travel had the fees kept pace since 2000.

NNIC clarified that the increase was not arbitrary but mandated by MIAA Administrative Order No. 1, Series of 2024, approved by the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Cabinet, and reviewed by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) as government adviser.

Since taking over operations in September 2024, NNIC reported upgrading airport facilities, including renovated restrooms, new air-conditioning systems, restored elevators and escalators, additional baggage trolleys, gang chairs, and improved Wi-Fi and CCTVs. It also widened curbside lanes and introduced new services such as a centralized TNVS hub, an OFW lounge with rest areas, automated parking, dignitaries’ lounge, more shuttle buses and ambulances, and new employee cafeterias.

A biometric passenger processing system is set to launch next month as part of ongoing modernization efforts.