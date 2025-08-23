DFA: Several Filipinos among casualties in fatal New York bus crash

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) confirmed that several Filipinos were among the casualties in a bus crash in Upstate New York that killed at least five people and injured dozens of others.

Citing information from local authorities, the DFA said the New York State Police reported that some of the victims were Filipino nationals. The agency did not provide details on the number of affected Filipinos or their medical conditions.

The accident occurred along Interstate 90 in the town of Pembroke as a tour bus carrying 51 passengers was returning to New York City from Niagara Falls. Police said the driver lost control, causing the bus to roll over multiple times before coming to rest on its side in a ditch.

Several critically injured passengers were airlifted to hospitals for treatment, while others were trapped in the wreckage or thrown from the bus.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to those affected by this incident,” the DFA said, adding that the Philippine Consulate in New York is closely monitoring the situation and ready to assist victims.

The consulate urged Filipinos with relatives who may have been involved to contact its Assistance-to-Nationals (ATN) Section emergency hotline at (917) 294-0196.

New York State Police spokesperson Trooper James O’Callaghan said most passengers were of Asian descent, including Filipinos, Chinese, and Indians. At least one child was among the fatalities.

The National Transportation Safety Board has deployed a team to investigate the crash.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident, and the bus was reportedly traveling at “full speed” when the driver lost control, O’Callaghan said.