BI arrests Chinese national for misrepresenting as Filipino

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has arrested a 60-year-old Chinese national for allegedly misrepresenting himself as a Filipino citizen.

BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado identified the suspect as Chen Zhong Zhen, who was intercepted on August 21 at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 upon arrival from Hong Kong via Cathay Pacific.

According to Viado, Chen was the subject of a mission order and ongoing investigation after intelligence sources reported that he had allegedly acquired Philippine identification documents illegally.

Chen was found using a Philippine passport issued in 2021 and carrying multiple local IDs identifying him as Filipino.

However, the BI’s Alien Registration Division confirmed that his fingerprints matched records of a Chinese national who previously held a long-term visa and an Alien Certificate of Registration Identity Card.

Authorities said Chen owns several major businesses in the Philippines and has ties with various economic and business groups.

“Without naturalization, a foreign national is not eligible to get Philippine citizenship documents,” Viado stressed, noting similarities between Chen’s case and that of Bamban Mayor Alice Guo.

Chen is now facing deportation for misrepresentation and is detained at the BI holding facility in Bicutan, Taguig.
Viado called for stricter vetting of applicants for Philippine IDs, warning that the illegal acquisition of local documents poses a national security threat.

