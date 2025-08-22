Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE to launch first national AI curriculum in public schools this fall

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo13 mins ago

The United Arab Emirates will roll out its first nationally developed artificial intelligence (AI) curriculum in public schools starting this fall, in a bid to prepare students for a technology-driven future.

Education Minister Sarah Al Amiri announced on Monday that more than 1,000 trained teachers will deliver the program across all grade levels during the 2025–2026 academic year. Students in lower grades will attend AI classes once every two weeks, while upper-grade students will have weekly sessions.

“This is not only to teach coding or algorithms,” Al Amiri said during a media briefing in Dubai. “We look forward to preparing a generation to think critically about how to use artificial intelligence in ways that serve society.”

To support the initiative, the ministry has opened nine new schools, hired over 800 teachers, distributed 47,000 laptops and continued maintenance for more than 460 existing schools. It has also launched a campaign titled “From Skill to Leadership,” which aims to nurture student talent through partnerships, competitions and family engagement.

The program, which the ministry says is the first of its kind in the region, is part of the UAE government’s strategy to position the country as a global leader in artificial intelligence.

