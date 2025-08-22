Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE deploys taskforce to assist Montenegro in fighting wildfires

Leana Bernardo

The United Arab Emirates has dispatched a taskforce to help extinguish wildfires in the Republic of Montenegro, following the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The UAE team is currently working across multiple areas affected by the fires, providing on-ground assistance to contain the blaze.

A specialized UAE firefighting aircraft carrying essential equipment and supplies left Abu Dhabi on Monday for Podgorica to join emergency response efforts aimed at controlling the wildfires.

According to officials, the initiative reflects the UAE leadership’s solidarity with the government and people of Montenegro as they face an unprecedented wildfire disaster.

