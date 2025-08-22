PH Consulate in Dubai launches Facebook frame for 51st year of PH-UAE diplomatic ties

The Philippine Consulate General in Dubai has launched a commemorative Facebook profile frame to mark the 51st anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and the United Arab Emirates.

The initiative encourages Filipinos and friends of the Philippines in Dubai and the Northern Emirates to take part in the online celebration of this milestone, which highlights over five decades of friendship, cooperation, and shared aspirations between the two nations.

The frame features elements inspired by national symbols, including the golden sun and three stars from the Philippine flag representing freedom, unity, and sovereignty. Red, blue, and white patterns signify resilience and strength, while the Baybayin script “Pilipinas sa Dubai” reflects the official hashtag #PHinDubai, honoring cultural heritage and community identity.

By using the frame, Filipinos not only join the commemoration but also contribute to cultural diplomacy by showcasing Philippine heritage on the global stage.

The commemorative frame can be accessed via this link: https://twibbo.nz/phindubai.