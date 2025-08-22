Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

MWO-Dubai to Close on August 25 for National Heroes Day

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo35 mins ago

The Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Dubai and the Northern Emirates announced that its office will be closed to the public on Monday, August 25, 2025, in observance of National Heroes Day in the Philippines.

The advisory, issued through MWO Advisory No. 23, Series of 2025, follows the announcement of the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai regarding the holiday, which honors the bravery and sacrifice of Filipino heroes.

Filipinos in Dubai and the Northern Emirates are advised to plan their transactions accordingly, as regular operations at MWO-Dubai will resume the following day, Tuesday, August 26.

