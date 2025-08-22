MWO Dubai opens 1,000 slots for online contract verification this weekend

The Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Dubai has announced the opening of 1,000 slots this weekend, August 23-24, 2025, for online contract verification and Overseas Employment Certificate (OEC) issuance.

This also marks the launch of seven days of continuous availability for the Online Contract Verification System (OECVS), giving overseas Filipino workers greater flexibility in securing their requirements.

MWO Dubai advised applicants that slots for succeeding weekends may be limited and encouraged them to take advantage of the current schedule.

Through the OECVS, workers can have their employment contracts verified online and secure their OEC faster.

Applications can be submitted through the website dmw.dataflowgroup.com, and more information is available at mwodubai.org/online-contract-verification.