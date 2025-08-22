Bonoan refuses to quit, presses flood-control probe

Public Works and Highways Secretary Manuel Bonoan said he would not resign despite calls for his ouster over alleged irregularities in flood-control projects, vowing instead to press on with the ongoing investigation.

Bonoan’s statement came after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. flagged certain contractors for failing to deliver flood-control projects, particularly in Bulacan.

The secretary earlier confirmed the existence of “ghost” flood-control projects in the province.

“My tenure is at the pleasure of the president,” Bonoan said in an interview with DZMM, adding that Marcos had instructed him to continue the probe.

“He [Marcos] told me to continue the investigation that I’m doing,” he said, referring to their discussion on Tuesday. Bonoan clarified that the president had given no indication of removing him from his post.

Speculation about a possible leadership change at the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) grew after former Public Works Secretary Rogelio Singson admitted receiving feelers from Malacañang about returning to the position.

Singson, however, dismissed the idea, joking that his wife would not allow him to go back to government service. He and Bonoan also discussed the need for an integrated water resources management program to address flooding in the country.