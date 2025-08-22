Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Bonoan refuses to quit, presses flood-control probe

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo32 seconds ago

Public Works and Highways Secretary Manuel Bonoan said he would not resign despite calls for his ouster over alleged irregularities in flood-control projects, vowing instead to press on with the ongoing investigation.

Bonoan’s statement came after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. flagged certain contractors for failing to deliver flood-control projects, particularly in Bulacan.

The secretary earlier confirmed the existence of “ghost” flood-control projects in the province.

“My tenure is at the pleasure of the president,” Bonoan said in an interview with DZMM, adding that Marcos had instructed him to continue the probe.

“He [Marcos] told me to continue the investigation that I’m doing,” he said, referring to their discussion on Tuesday. Bonoan clarified that the president had given no indication of removing him from his post.

Speculation about a possible leadership change at the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) grew after former Public Works Secretary Rogelio Singson admitted receiving feelers from Malacañang about returning to the position.

Singson, however, dismissed the idea, joking that his wife would not allow him to go back to government service. He and Bonoan also discussed the need for an integrated water resources management program to address flooding in the country.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo32 seconds ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 22 2

MWO-Dubai to Close on August 25 for National Heroes Day

35 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 18 4

Scientists warn of rising pollution in Antarctica amid tourism boom

1 hour ago
536386470 1070727215227743 2931832580980147848 n

OFWs Reminded: Follow Host Country Laws, Avoid Moonlighting — DMW Chief

15 hours ago
535707639 1231904422310795 2708416253552203756 n

Reckless Motorcyclist Arrested in Al Khawaneej for Stunts Without Number Plate

16 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button