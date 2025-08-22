Abu Dhabi logs over 10K foreign civil marriage applications in first half of 2025

More than 10,000 civil marriage applications from foreigners were submitted to the Civil Family Court in Abu Dhabi during the first half of 2025, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department announced.

The figure marks a 20 percent increase compared to the same period last year, bringing the total number of registered civil marriage contracts to 43,000 since the introduction of Law No. 14 of 2021 on civil marriage in Abu Dhabi.

Counselor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, said the growing demand highlights the high quality and unique nature of the civil marriage service, the first of its kind in the Middle East.

According to the department’s data, registered civil marriages have risen sharply over the past three years, from about 5,400 in 2022 to more than 16,000 in 2024.

Abu Dhabi remains a preferred destination for couples seeking civil marriage services, offering the region’s first dedicated civil personal status court for foreigners, with proceedings available in both Arabic and English.

The Civil Family Court provides streamlined legal processes for foreigners, including civil marriage contracts, pre-nuptial agreement notarization, no-fault civil divorce within 30 days, automatic joint custody, civil wills drafting, and equal inheritance distribution among children.

Services are available online and do not require UAE residency, making them accessible to residents, tourists, and visitors.