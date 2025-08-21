Will Ashley, Dustin Yu, and Bianca de Vera to Headline New Film “Love You So Bad”

Former Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition housemates Will Ashley, Dustin Yu, and Bianca de Vera are set to star in the upcoming movie Love You So Bad, Star Cinema announced Thursday.

The film is a major collaboration between Star Cinema, GMA Pictures, and Regal Entertainment, and will be directed by Mae Cruz-Alviar, known for blockbuster hits such as Crazy Beautiful You, Can’t Help Falling in Love, and Rewind.

In an interview with TV Patrol, Ashley described the project as a “dream come true” for him and his co-stars. Yu, for his part, expressed excitement over working with his fellow housemates and Cruz-Alviar, saying he’s a big fan of her works. De Vera added she was “very, very happy” to headline a big project backed by three major studios.

The screenplay, written by Crystal San Miguel, was inspired by the 1998 film Dahil Mahal Na Mahal Kita starring Rico Yan, Claudine Barretto, and Diether Ocampo — though Cruz-Alviar clarified it is not a remake but a modern story relevant to today’s generation.

The film also serves as a reunion for De Vera and Ashley, who previously worked together in the ABS-CBN–GMA collaboration series Unbreak My Heart in 2023.