Vico Sotto Slams Paid Interviews: Julius Babao, Korina Sanchez Under Fire

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto publicly criticized veteran broadcasters Julius Babao and Korina Sanchez for conducting interviews with contractor-turned-politicians Sarah and Curlee Discaya, questioning the ethics behind such arrangements.

In a post addressing the issue, Sotto said journalists should reflect on why certain political figures are willing to spend millions—“₱10 million or so”—just to secure airtime on their programs.

Sotto stressed that while the practice may not be technically illegal, it undermines the credibility of journalists and violates the spirit of media ethics.

“Pwede nilang sabihin na hindi naman journalism ito, more of lifestyle lang, pero wag na tayong maglokohan. Their reputation as journalists is what they’re lending to corrupt figures in exchange for money,” he said.

He added that corruption is not limited to government, but also exists within media. “We can slowly but surely break this cycle if more of us consistently do our part,” Sotto emphasized.