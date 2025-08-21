UAE evacuates 155 more wounded and ill Palestinians from Gaza

The United Arab Emirates, in coordination with the World Health Organization, has evacuated 155 wounded and ill Palestinians and their family members from Gaza through Israel’s Ramon Airport and the Kerem Shalom crossing.

The latest mission brings the total number of patients and relatives evacuated by the UAE to 2,785 since the conflict began.

The operation is part of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s directive to provide treatment for 1,000 Palestinian children injured in the conflict and 1,000 children with cancer.

Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development Affairs and International Organisations, said the mission highlights the UAE’s ongoing commitment to support the Palestinian people and deliver urgent humanitarian aid.

Critical cases have been transferred to hospitals in Abu Dhabi, while others are being cared for at Emirates Humanitarian City under specialized medical supervision. In addition to treatment, the UAE is providing educational and cultural services to help reduce the psychological impact of war, especially on children, women, and the elderly.

The UAE has also set up a floating hospital off Egypt’s Al Arish coast, a field hospital in southern Gaza, and continues to deliver medicines and essential supplies as part of its emergency response.