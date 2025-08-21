Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE braces for extreme heat, high humidity through late August

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo18 seconds ago

The United Arab Emirates is entering one of the hottest periods of the year, with extreme heat and high humidity expected during the final third of August, according to the Emirates Astronomy Society.

Society chairman Ibrahim Al Jarwan said the rising of the Suhail star in late August signals a phase of intense heat and soaring humidity, which could lead to fatigue and exhaustion among residents.

This period, traditionally referred to as “Suhail’s Ailments,” will continue until the autumnal equinox on September 23, when day and night become equal.

Starting September 24, temperatures are expected to gradually ease, offering some relief from the summer heat.

